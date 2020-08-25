Politics

NDC chose Jane Naana because they failed Central Region - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has failed the people of Central Region hence attempt by the party to choose Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the opposition National NDC is a plan to deceive the people of Central Region.

According to him, the NDC has always benefited from votes in the Central Region but has failed woefully to lay infrastructure projects that will develop the region.



He further stressed that the NPP has proven over the years to be development drivers in the region hence the people of the Central region must reject the NDC and give massive endorsement to President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.



The lawmaker stated that the choice of Naana Opoku-Agyemang will not change the minds of the people of the Central Region to vote against NDC.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong stated that President Akufo-Addo is “visionary, bold, courageous leader” and one of the most consistent politicians.



“We have a President who is not thinking about elections tomorrow. President Akufo-Addo is putting in place generational legacies that many young people will grow one day to see. That is the type of President we have,” Kennedy Agyapong exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7 during NPP’s manifesto launch at University of Cape Coast over the weekend.



“What has NDC done for the people of Central region? They always deceive us for votes that is why Ghanaians and people of Cape-Coast must not vote for NDC again,” he added

