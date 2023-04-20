0
NDC clears 14 constituencies to hold primaries May 13

NDC Flag Nkiligi The constituencies are; Ayawaso Central, Amasaman, Afram Plains South, Ayensuano, Offinso North

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cleared the path for some 14 constituencies to hold parliamentary primaries.

Parliamentary primaries in these 14 constituencies had been put on hold by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) but after a series of engagements and background work, the FEC said it is convinced that the challenges previously bedeviling many of the constituencies have been largely dealt with.

The constituencies are; Ayawaso Central, Amasaman, Afram Plains South, Ayensuano, Offin North, Ahafo Ano North, Sekyere Afram Plains and Ahafo Ano South-West.

The rest are Bosome Freho, Asante Akim Central, Manso Adubia, Manhyia South, Subin and Fomena.

The party has urged regional chairmen to ensure the primaries are held on 13th May 2023.

“Opening of nominations and other consequential activities should be fast-tracked to meet the 13 May 2023 deadline,” a statement signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the Party said.

The statement added that FEC will work assiduously to ensure that all remaining constituencies are also dealt with in the second half of the year.

