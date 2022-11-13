NDC clears TEIN to partake in Ashanti delegate conference

The Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) also known as the campus wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been cleared to vote at the party’s regional delegate conference scheduled for Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The decision follows a lengthy meeting between some top-notch officials of the NDC, aggrieved candidates, and TEIN representatives after members of TEIN on Friday, November 11 threatened to disrupt the elections of the women and youth organizer positions.



TEIN alleged that there were attempts to prevent them from participating and voting at the delegate conference.



Touching on the controversies that happened between the aforementioned parties in a media interview Saturday, November 12, Baba Jamal, a deputy director of the NDC’s legal team said that, almost all outstanding issues have been resolved to make way for the party to elect new regional executives on Sunday.



“For the Manhyia South, there was an application for an injunction which was served on us but the issue has been resolved and elections have been held. We had issues with the youth organizers and the TEIN list. The National Executive Committee put together a three-member committee and it gave us a list of 34 delegates. That is the approved list [of TEIN]”, explained Baba Jamal.

Baba Jamal also mentioned that the women’s organizer election is put on hold pending solutions to certain concerns raised by some aggrieved candidates and party members.



“For Asawase, there were two opposing injunctions and we are consulting Accra to resolve this by tomorrow. Unfortunately, we don’t have the approved list from Accra for the women’s organizer elections. When the committee did the accreditation, it should have brought their list but unfortunately, we don’t have that. So that election has been put on hold so that we can have the accredited list to run the elections”, he is quoted by Asaase News to have said.



