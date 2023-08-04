NDC clears nine constituencies to hold Parliamentary primaries

NDC flag

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given the green light for Parliamentary primaries to be held in nine constituencies.

“After a series of engagements and background work on constituencies previously put on hold by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC), FEC is convinced that the challenges previously bedeviling many of the constituencies have been largely dealt with,” General Secretary of the party, Fifi Kwetey disclosed in a letter.

He further stated that consequently, nine constituencies in three regions namely Eastern, Ashanti and Ahafo have been cleared to contest the forthcoming primaries.