NDC communications officer at Asante Mampong allegedly stabbed to death during domestic dispute

The incident reportedly took place on April 4, 2024

A 45-year-old communications officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asante Mampong, Osei Yaw Akoto, has been fatally stabbed by his wife.

As reported by adomonline.com, the incident took place on the night of April 4, 2024, while the deceased was fighting with his wife.



A neighbour and friend of the deceased, who gave his name as George, confirmed the incident.



He recounted how the eldest son of the deceased rushed to his house for help.



“So I rushed to his house because we are neighbours; I call him Borga, and so when I got there, he was lying in a pool of blood but still breathing. He was stabbed in his chest, and so it was deep. I don’t have a car, so I rushed to get one, and we sent him to the hospital,” he said on Adom FM.



George said he managed to transport his friend to Asante Mampong Government Hospital.

However, despite the medical team's efforts, Osei Yaw succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead within minutes.



George revealed that the couple frequently had disputes, but no one predicted that the latest incident would lead to the stabbing.



The wife has since been detained for investigation purposes.



ID/ ADG



