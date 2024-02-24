NDC communicators don't even understand the 24-hour economy policy - Charles Owusu

Independent parliamentary candidate for Nkoranza North, Charles Owusu, has challenged ex-President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to hold a public lecture on his 24-hour economy policy and give detailed clarifications on it.

According to him, the policy explanations given by his communicators are the least convincing and more confusing to grasp as they are unable to clearly tell what the policy entails.



The former president says, if elected President, he will ensure Ghana’s economy runs a 24-hour service.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.



“We will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by this NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa’s leading destinations for investment,” he promised.



Weeks ago, Mr. Mahama also took to his Facebook page to make further additions to the policy.



But Charles Owusu is calling on the former president to mount the stage like the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, did at the UPSA on Wednesday, February 7, outlining his vision and making clear the policies he intends to implement if elected into power in 2025.

"As it stands now, we are all very confused about this 24-hour economy policy because the things the NDC communicators are saying clearly show they, themselves, don't understand the policy... Mahama should mount the stage and tell us what his 24-hour economy is about," Charles Owusu demanded.



He further explained a 24-hour economy works better when demand outweighs supply, hence encouraging industries and individuals to stretch beyond their normal durations



He wondered how Mahama intends to roll out this policy when companies are already running 24-hour services and those that are not don't need it.



"If I run a business and demand for my products is not overwhelmingly high, what is the wisdom in running a 24-hour service?... Again, let's say I am travelling and what I'm going for is to be done in the morning, are you saying because you have given transport companies incentives and reduced transport fares, I should postpone my task in the morning to join the night bus?", the Nkoranza parliamentary aspirant quizzed during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Morning Show on Friday, February 23, 2024.



Watch his remarks in the video below:



