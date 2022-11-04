NDC condemns attack on its Headquarters

File photo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the attack on the party’s National Headquarters at Adabraka in Accra in the early hours of Monday 31st October, 2022.



According to the NDC, a group of persons clad in red and fuming with rage gain entry into the premises of the Headquarters and entered the 3rd floor office of the Deputy General Secretary, Hon. Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and removed a prepaid meter.



"Soon thereafter, the spokesman of the group, addressed the crowd that accompanied him and threatened to deal with the Deputy General Secretary for allegedly installing a prepaid meter in her office.



“The Leadership of the NDC wish to condemn in no uncertain terms this blatant act of thuggery and criminality and will take immediate steps to involve the law enforcement agencies to deal with the miscreants and their sponsors,” the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia narrated in a statement.

He continued: “the party will take additional steps to identify all who entered the premises to carry out this dastardly act and to subject them to the disciplinary measures provided by the party’s constitution.”



The General Secretary indicated that no member of the party has any right whatsoever to attack any leader of the party at any level for whatever reason.



“Any attack on a national officer is an attack on the entire leadership of the party. And any of those elements who are party members will be dealt with without fear or favour in accordance with the laws of the party.”