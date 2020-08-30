General News

NDC condemns ‘shameful’ arrest of president of small scale miners association

Sammy Gyamfi is NDC's National Communications Officer

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the arrest of the President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah.

Reports indicate that Mr Peprah was arrested over a Facebook post, ahead of the Association’s planned press conference.



According to a statement by NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, that press conference will “expose the Akufo Addo-government on mining related issues.”



“Michael Kwadwo Peprah was arrested in the Ashanti region last night and is currently at the Central Police Station in Kumasi waiting to be transported to Accra, on the orders of the Environment Minister and Chief 'Galamsey' promoter, Professor Frimpong Boateng.



“The NDC condemns this shameful act, which is part of a desperate scheme by the oppressive and despotic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-government to intimidate, harass and silence critical voices ahead of the 2020 general elections,” the NDC said in a statement issued on Sunday, August 30, 2020.



According to the NDC, Mr Peprah has not been given access to lawyers.

“Let’s us speak up against the culture of oppression and tyranny being supervised by President Akufo Addo, because injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” the statement admonished.



