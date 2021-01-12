NDC 'confirms' Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s past name as Lawrence Addae, claims it’s why he fears public vetting

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Leader of NPP caucus

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has made chilling revelations about the leader of the New Patriotic Party in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu’s past life which has made it difficult for him to be considered for Ministerial appointment since President Kufuor’s time.

According to him, he was in parliament with Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu when issues surrounding how he changed his name from Lawrence Addae to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu came up, revealing that the Suame lawmaker knows “we know everything” hence he settles for parliamentary leadership where there is no vetting.



In the interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Asiedu Nketia said this dark past of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is why he has always stayed in parliamentary leadership of his party without lobbying for a ministerial appointment which will require him to be publicly vetted and where the issue could be used against him.



According to various reports in the past, the former Majority leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is said to be coy when it comes to any discussion of his days in secondary school where he was allegedly suspended for alleged burglary and unruly activities.



A letter of suspension from St. Peters Secondary School (a school he is said to have attended in the mid-1970s) for allegedly breaking into the school’s stores among others.



A letter was written to his father, one Mr. J.K Addae, by the Assistant Headmaster, informing him of his ward’s activities in the school. The suspension letter urged the cooperation of his parents for the suspension over their son’s conduct.

The reports said his original name was actually Lawrence Addae before the alleged incident which earned him disgrace in his teenage years until he decided to put his past behind, turn over a new leaf and gained admission into the then University Science and Technology (now known as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST) for a Bachelor’s degree in Designing.



He allegedly changed his name from Lawrence Addae to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in the late 1970s as contained in a circular disseminated by the then Director of Academic responsible for Students Affairs. The circular was numbered 2573/Vol.1 of August 9, 1979.



He is also alleged to have changed his course from Designing to Planning immediately after he changed his name but gave an excuse for changing course as his difficulty in understanding certain aspects of Designing.



This past is now coming back to haunt him.