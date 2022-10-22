NDC delegates sack former MP from a voting center at Walewale

NDC delegates at the voting center

Correspondence from North East Region

Former NDC Member of Parliament for Walewale constituency in the North East Region, Alidu Zakari, has been chased away by delegates in the party's constituency elections held at the Walewale L/A Junior High School.



The embarrassment poured on the former MP comes at a time he entered the voting center to observe the elections.



The delegates who booed him described him as a hypocrite who is in bed with the governing New Patriotic Party.



According to the delegates, the former NDC MP was only around to gather information for the governing New Patriotic Party.



Alidu Zakaria served two terms as a Member of Parliament for the Walewale constituency from 2005-2012 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The delegates alleged that the former MP was not on good terms with the former Northern Regional Minister and the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Walewale constituency for the 2012, 2016, and 2020 general elections.

Meanwhile, the NDC held their youth network's 6th anniversary on the 11th of September, 2022 in Walewale at El-Shadai Ministry Church to reunite members of the party.



The Minority leader in parliament and the MP for Tamale for South, Haruna Iddrisu who attended the anniversary urged the two leaders, Alidu Zakaria (former MP) and Abubakar Abdallah (former Minister) to smoke the peace pipe for victory in 2024.



The security managed to calm down the delegates and later escorted the MP out of the election center.



Meanwhile, voting commenced at the said center at 2:45 PM.



The former MP was brought back by the police to cast his vote and to vacate the voting center once he voted.