NDC delegates storm out of election grounds over ballot paper delay

The NDC is holding its constituency elections nationwide

Angry delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the New Juaben South constituency in the Eastern region have stormed out of the venue for the Constituency election over the delayed arrival of ballot papers.

The election which was scheduled to begin at 9:00 am had not commenced as of 1:45 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, as at the time of filing this report.



New Juaben South has the highest number of delegates in the Eastern Region with 1,569 from 179 branches.



The delegates converged at the Eredecs Hotel since morning waiting for the election to commence.



At 1:45 pm, some of the delegates grabbed microphone to vent their displeasure over the delay and lack of communication.



They threatened to beat members of the election committee at the regional level .



Subsequently,they incited the delegates to collectively walk out.

Some of the candidates contesting the polls say the delay and postponement of the election will gravely affect them.



Starr News has however gathered that, the delayed arrival of the ballot papers is across the region.



All the constituencies in the region could not hold the election due to late arrival of ballot papers.



Sources say the delay was caused by printing challenges the party encountered in the printing of the ballot papers.



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday directed all elections of its constituency executives to be conducted on Saturday, October 22 to Sunday 23, 2022.





“All regional party secretariats, regional election directorates, and committees are to ensure that this directive is enforced and strictly adhered to, failing which sanctions will be applied”, the statement said.



Twelve (12) constituencies in Eastern Region have however been put on hold due to court injunction.



The constituencies are; Afram Plains South, Atiwa West (Ballot list issues) Akim Swedru, Afram Plains North -Branches on hold, Upper West Akim, Akropong (Ballot list issues), Nkwawkaw (Ballot list issues) Atiwa East -On hold, Fanteakwa South (Youth Wing elections) Mpraeso, Achiase (Ballot list issues) Asene Manso Akroso (Women’s Wing elections on hold).



