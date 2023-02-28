NDC delegates threaten to retire Cape Coast South MP over neglect, pick forms for new aspirant

The youth have thrown their support behind a new candidate in the NDC's upcoming primaries

Over hundred delegates from the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Cape Coast South Constituency in the Central Region have threatened to vote out the Member of Parliament for the area Hon. Kweku Ricket Hegan for neglecting them.

They have vowed to retire the legislator over his abysmal performance.



The delegates say the MP has failed to provide them with job opportunities and only gives them small amount of money for food anytime he met them on the street which is not what they want.



“We want our Member of Parliament to teach us how to fish and not fish for us,” one of the angry delegates said.



They challenged the Cape Coast South Legislator to point out one job opportunity he has been able to provide in his Constituency, and have accused him of failing to develop Cape Coast South for the past twelve years.



“We are going to come out in our members and vote massively against him in the upcoming 2024 general election. We are voting him out because, we the Delegates and Youth in Cape Coast South Constituency are tied of him breastfeeding us we want jobs this time. We want someone who will provide us job for us to depend on for living,” the leader of the delegates, Mr Barker stated.

He made this pronouncement when the delegates and Youth from the Cape Coast South contributed and picked nomination form for one of the Aspiring Candidates, Mr. Thomas Hughes Amissah a renowned Accountant to come and lead them.



According to him, what the aspirant is doing in the constituency though he is not yet an MP is beyond their imaginations so they deemed it necessary to support him this time since is his third time of contesting.



Mr. Thomas Hughes Amissah assured the delegates he will never disappoint them if he becomes the Cape Coast South Constituency MP in the upcoming election.



“Though I am not the Member of Parliament but I have been able to support many Youth to get jobs to do. I’ve paid school fees for many students and done many initiatives. Support me to win the seat and you can count on me for developmentof his area and improvement of life for all constituents.”