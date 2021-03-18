NDC demands full scale probe into alleged murder of Sheik Ali

Asiedu Nketiah,General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for a full-scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano AbulFaili Jallo, son of the late Ghanaian Tijaniyya Cleric, Ahmed Maikano Jallo of Prang.

The party in a statement signed by its General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the situation has been described as a suspected armed robbery attack that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, March 17.



“The late Shiekh Ali Ahmed Maikano AbulFaili Jallo was a renowned and devoted Muslim cleric who carried himself with dignity and commanded great respect among the Islamic community.



“ The NDC considers the news report that the Shiekh met his untimely demise in an armed robbery attack as most painful, suspicious and worrying, as it further goes to deepen the general state of insecurity in the country.

“We use to this opportunity to urge the President to direct the Ministry of Interior to launch a full-scale investigation into the sad event that led to the death of the Sheikh, apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act, and offer true justice to his memory and the bereaved family.



“We demand, as a matter of urgency, that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration takes immediate steps to deal with the growing spate of armed robbery attacks, the rampant cases of murder, and the general state of insecurity in the country. There can neither be progress or development in Ghana without peace.



“The NDC wishes to express its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the Jalo family, the Tijaniyya fraternity and the entire Muslim community for their loss.”