NDC demands independent audit into new voters register

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections for the NDC

The National Democratic Congress is demanding an independent audit into the newly compiled voters’ register.

The claims by the opposition party come after the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa revealed that there are still foreigners and minors on the newly created voters’ register.



She, however, said mechanisms put in place by the commission will clean the voter’s roll of the illegal persons on it.



“The Commission is mindful of the infiltration of foreigners at a number of our registration centres. Additionally, we are aware that a number of minors have found their way into the register.



“We are confident that the challenge processes initiated at all districts throughout the country will unearth these illegal persons and rid the register of those who do not qualify to be thereon.”

But speaking at a Press Conference on Thursday, the NDC rejected the claims of the EC. According to the party, it’s impossible for a biometric system to record multiple registrations.



Director of Elections for the NDC Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said that the move by the EC to delete such names are politically motivated.



“The only thing the compilation of the new register has achieved for the NPP is that it has brought untold shame to the party and demolished the propaganda of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia which was echoed by the EC that our voters’ register was bloated.

