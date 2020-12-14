NDC demands police protection for its elected lawmakers

File Photo: NDC supporters

Ghana’s main opposition NDC has condemned recent violent attacks on its elected Members of Parliament in Keta and Jomoro Constituencies.

Armed men reportedly attacked elected MP for Keta Constituency Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey at his Afiadenyigba home in the Volta Region last week.



He sustained various degrees of injuries and was admitted to a health facility for treatment.



In a similar incident, the Member of Parliament-elect for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey was reportedly assaulted in her residence by a mob and injuring some members of her household.

Reacting to the development, the NDC accused the ruling NPP of fueling the attacks.



The statement issued and signed by its Director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah further demanded, “that all our Members of Parliament elect to be provided with adequate security by the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service”.



The party also called on the elected MPs to boost their security to prevent any eventuality.