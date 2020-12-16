NDC demonstrates over 2020 election results in Wa

The demonstration lasted for about three hours

The Upper West Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress has joined the nationwide resistance protest by party faithful against the Electoral Commission over what they term as flawed election results.

The demonstration which lasted for three hours saw former appointee’s, party executives, party members, and sympathizers marching through some principal streets of Wa with placards such as “Uphold the people’s will”, “Nana must go” as well as “Mahama must be declared Winner” among others with heavily armed police personnel including the Regional Commander DCOP Aboagye Nyarko who was stationed at the Upper West Regional office of the Electoral Commission with other senior of officers of the service.



Delivering a petition to the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission Ali Osman on behalf of NDC, the Wa Central Communications Officer of the NDC Mohammed Tandoh said the Presidential results of the just-ended elections was rejected by the flagbearer John Mahama and leadership of the on the basis of flawed results declared by the Chairperson of the EC Jean Mensah.



The protest comes after women supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region also hit the streets in protest of the results of the 2020 polls.

According to the women, who converged at the party’s regional headquarters in Kumasi, the electoral commission rigged the polls for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



The protest is being led by the party’s national woman organizer Dr Hannah Bissiw and the Ashanti regional woman organizer Mrs Gloria Huza.