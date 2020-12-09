NDC demonstration turns into a carnival at the EC

Some supporters at the entrance of the Electoral Commission's office at Ridge

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who thronged the Electoral Commission office are currently having a peaceful protest at the premises.

The people stormed the EC with anger, are currently seen in a celebration mood.



The supporters are seen singing and dancing to loud music while they wait for the Electoral Commission to announce the results.



Earlier on, the supporters of the National Democratic Congress stormed the Electoral Commission office alleging that the EC is planning to manipulate the election results to favour President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Ghanaweb’s reporter George Ayisi, the supporters arrived at the EC’s office to protest against the EC even though the EC is yet to make any declaration in the outcome of the presidential elections.



Aside, the ongoing protest at the EC’s office some other supporters have moved to the residence of the former president, John Dramani Mahama to stop a delegation from the peace council who they alleged intends to visit John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat.



“The rumour at the party’s headquarters is that a delegation from the National Peace Council has been sent to the residence of the opposition party leader and the former President to concede defeat and because of that they are mobilising supporters here to go the party leader’s residence,” George reports.