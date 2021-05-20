NDC dismisses Jean Mensa’s claim that last year’s election was best ever

Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed claims by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) that the 2020 election was the most successful in Ghana’s history which demands celebration.

According to the party, there are several examples to show the election was flawed and poorly organised.



At a press conference in Accra, Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said the death of at least six persons, vote padding, widespread irregularities and the unprecedented number of rejected ballots, point to a process that was contrived and poorly organised.



He has been urging the public to treat the EC’s comments with contempt.

“The NDC has taken note of several false claims by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa in a speech delivered at the just ended two day workshop between the EC and the Interparty Advisory Committee."



“The purpose of this press conference is to formally respond to and expose the many unfounded claims peddled by the EC chair person in her speech and to explain to you the reasons for our boycott of these IPAC engagements."



“Contrary to the claims by the EC chairperson that the 2020 general elections was the best ever in the history of this country and calls for the nation to celebrate some so-called unprecedented success chalked by the EC in the conduct of the elections, the facts show that last year’s elections was one of the most poorly conducted flawed and manipulated elections in the history of this country.”