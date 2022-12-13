NDC distances itself from thugs involved in election violence

Screengrab from a viral video of the violence at the NDC Congress

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has distanced itself from some 16 persons declared wanted by the police for their involvement in the violent disturbances during the party’s National Youth and Women’s congress in the Central Region.

According to the police, while proceedings were ongoing at the congress grounds two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, and clubs among others causing injuries to three persons and destruction to property.



The Ghana Police Service has offered a GHC10,000 bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the individuals.



Speaking on GHOne TV, Chairman of the National Congress Planning Committee, Alex Segbefia condemned the incident and commended the police for acting swiftly and taking measures to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We condemn them, they are not part of us. We are happy the police have decided to bring them to book. These were not persons who had votes, they were not delegates. They just came forward to create mayhem.



"Once they’ve been arrested the police will give us more information. As far as I’m concerned these are not card-bearing members of the NDC, I doubt they are.”