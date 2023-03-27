NDC elder invokes curses on NDC MPs who approved ministerial nominees

He said he expects any NDC MP who voted Yes to lose his Parliamentary seat and die

A Member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Council of Elders in the Central Region has rained curses on some NDC Members of Parliament for approving six of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees, against the party’s directive to reject them.

The Council member John Quayson popularly known as Manoma stormed the Elmina Cemetery with bottles of schnapps and eggs and called on the gods of the land to deal ruthlessly with the MPs who betrayed the party.



Speaking to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, after invoking the curses, Manoma challenged all NDC MPs who believe they are innocent to go to any nearby Cemetery and swear by the gods that they were not bribed to act against the party.



He also urged NDC delegates to vote against all the MPs found to have betrayed the party in the upcoming Primaries because they’re not trustworthy.



He believes some NDC MPs are in Parliament for their personal interest and not for the interest of the masses, adding that he’s not afraid to say that some NDC MPs are corrupt.

He said he expects any NDC MP who voted Yes to lose his Parliamentary seat and die as a reward for betraying the NDC Party.



Manoma added that since this is not the first time NDC MPs have gone against the party’s directive, a thorough investigation must be conducted to fish out the traitor MPs.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, some NDC Branch Executives of the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Constituency expressed disappointment over the MPs for the utter disrespect of the party by flouting its directive.



They challenged the MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Constituency Hon. Samuel Atta Mills to come out and swear by the gods that he wasn’t part of those who voted Yes to approve the nominees.