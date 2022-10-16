NDC elections: Aspirants asked to engage in issue-based campaign

Godwin Ako Gunn

The Deputy Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Godwin Ako Gunn, has urged aspirants and members to engage in an issue-based campaign and avoid campaigns that will slur people.

He said the call was necessary for a view of the fact that some supporters of aspirants are engaging in attacks on personality, which brings division after election and delays the healing process because the loser might have suffered character assassination.



“Our ability to hold ourselves together, campaign devoid of insults and personal attack, will let losers accept that they lost on fairgrounds and they will also join the main campaign’



“Most of the time, we spend too much time healing wounds and if that happens again, we may be hitting ourselves in the foot which may affect the fortune of the party at the 2024 polls,” Mr. Ako Gunn said.



Mr. Ako Gunn stated this at the launch of a welfare scheme and awards ceremony organised by the NDC Okaiman East Ward under the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency in Accra.



The theme of the ceremony was “Empowering the Grassroot, a driving force for Success in the 2024 Election”.



Mr. Ako Gunn said the 2024 election will be a choice between leadership that comes prepared and ready to lead from day one or a continuation of the current disastrous reality government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He charged the party faithful to remain united in rallying toward the success of the NDC at the 2024 general election.



“I want to call on all our party members in the various branches to exhibit more loyalty, dedication and commitment so that our party can be victorious in the 2024 general election,’’ Mr. Ako Gunn urged.



He further advised members not to deliberately demand access to the fund when they have no significant use of it. He encouraged other wards to emulate the leadership of Nii Okaiman East ward for introducing the welfare scheme that will cushion members.



The Ward Coordinator for Nii Okaiman East, Mr. Jerry Zodano, stated that the welfare scheme is to address challenges at the branches and to reduce over-dependency on the constituency.



He said the leadership at the ward has constituted a seven-member management board, formed from among members in order to ensure prudent management of the funds.



These officers, Mr. Zodano explained, would attend to the welfare of members, based on sets of regulations and guidelines developed.