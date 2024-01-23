NDC elects Alfred Kotey Ashie as Parliamentary Candidate for Odododiodioo

Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie

Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie emerged victorious in the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) parliamentary candidate selection for the Odododiodioo constituency during Sunday's elections.

Ashie secured 1,209 votes, surpassing his opponent, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, who garnered 952 votes out of the total 2,161 votes cast by delegates from the Greater Accra Region.



The electoral process encountered a brief delay due to an injunction filed by disqualified parliamentary aspirant Michael Nii Yarboi Anan. However, with the dismissal of Mr. Yarboi Anan's interlocutory injunction application, the election proceeded smoothly on Sunday.

Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie's successful candidacy paves the way for his campaign in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.



NAY/DAG