NDC engaged in Techiman Court ‘drama’ to deflect attention from their 2020 failure – Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha, Director of Programmes, office of the Vice President

Director of Programmes at the office of the Vice President Mr. Salam Mustapha says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) continues to display its incompetence even in the ongoing Techiman South Court case.

On Monday, April 19, 2021, The Electoral Commission (EC), provided the original pink sheets for the polls in the Techiman South constituency, to the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Christopher Beyere Baasongti for inspection after a court order.



However, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says there are still some issues with the documents filed.



“They have provided us with documents, but we believe there are issues around those documents…We knew there could be a power outage so we came prepared with our photocopier and our generator so the lights going off couldn’t have stopped the process,” he said.

But reacting to the development, Mr. Salam Mustapha said it’s imperative that the NDC and its executives are truthful to their party members on happenings in court.



“NDC is still engaging in the very same things they did before, during, and after the 2020 polls. They are displaying the same character in the Techiman South petition. The NDC is engaged in choreography [for Ghanaians and their own supporters] to absorb themselves of blame because they went into an election and lost badly and instead of them admitting their faults and incompetence, they’ve refused and are running around in this manner.”