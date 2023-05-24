NDC established two factories - Okudzeto Ablakwa confirms in viral 'throwback' video

A throwback video involving Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa appears to have settled the debate on the number of factories the NDC Government under former President John Mahama directly built.

At the NPP's final rally ahead of the by-election in Kumawu, Vice President Bawumia touted the NPP Government’s record in building over 100 factories since 2017, against the NDC's, which he said were only 2 factories.



The NDC has been contesting the figures, claiming its government built more.



But a 2020 video of Samuel Okuzdeto Ablakwa on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, admits the NDC Government indeed directly built 2 factories.



However, the MP sought to increase the number of factories built under the NDC Government by adding about some private-sector factory investments to the 2 built by the government.



In the debate, Okudzato Ablakwa sought to downplay the success of the NPP's One District One Factory industrialisation drive, by claiming the NPP Government had built only 9 factories in 3 years.

The host, Paul Adom Otchere disagreed, arguing that even if the NPP had built 9 factories in 3 years as Okudzeto claimed, it still represented an unprecedented success in the 4th Republic because no government in the 4th Republic has built more.



It was at this moment that Okudzeto Ablakwa said the NDC Government under Mahama did more, and he was asked by the host to name the factories, he mentioned Komenda Sugar Factory and a shea butter factory in Buipe.



The host retorted: "That's two (2) factories," to which, Okudzeto Ablakwa responded "yes".



Ablakwa however, sought to add private sector initiatives which happened under the government of Mahama to the two factories he listed as having been built by the NDC.



