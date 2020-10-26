NDC executive killed in a motorbike accident

Zongo Caucus coordinator for the NDC, Amisu Salifu

An executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has died in a motorbike crash while on his way from a campaign activity in the Ashanti Region.

Amisu Salifu, who is the party’s Zongo Caucus Coordinator for Bekwai Constituency, was involved in the crash on Saturday while returning from Ntereko, a community in the area.



Constituency Secretary, Ayuba Alhassan, revealed that he was engaged in another assignment and asked that they take a lead so he could follow up later.

While in a haste to join them after his assignment, he crashed and was rushed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital but it appeared his situation was deteriorating and was therefore referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died on Sunday, October 25, 2020.



He is expected to be buried later today in accordance with the Islamic custom since he is a Muslim, family sources have revealed.