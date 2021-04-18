NDC facing identity crisis – Goosie Tanoh

Augustus Goosie Tanoh is a leading member of the NDC

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently going through an identity crisis, Mr. Augustus Goosie Tanoh, a leading member of the NDC has said.

In order to restore the true identity of the party, he said, the NDC will have to go back to its founding principles.



The former flagbearer aspirant of the party said this in an interview with TV3’s Josephine Antwi Adjei on the sidelines of a forum organised on Saturday by some members of the NDC, cadres to be precise, on the future of the party.



He said “NDC is facing what is called Identity crisis. People cannot tell the difference between the NDC and the NPP and what we are saying is that we must go back to our founding values, our founding principles…that we are a social democratic party."



For his part, a former Minister of Defence Benjamin Kumbuor said the future for the new NDC is no more the same and not easily predictable.



According to him, the party needs to use scientific tools to analyse and overcome the challenges it finds itself in as any other progressive political association does.



“I do not know whether some of those tools are still relevant today but what I do know is that you cannot use some other tools to interpret your reality.”

The forum was themed: ‘Securing NDC’s Future’.



It was the first of such open, constructive discourse about the challenges of social democracy in Ghana and the way forward for the NDC.



The former Minister of Health cautioned the NDC to be wary of the game it has chosen to play with other political parties, insisting the party cannot win with its current tactics.



“If you choose to be new and play the game as other political parties, you can never win,” he stressed.



“They know why they have set up those games. They know the rules of those games better than you and if you intend to engage them on their terms, there is no way you can ever win.”