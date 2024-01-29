NDC files petition against NPP-biased EC official, reports him to Jean Mensa

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, NDC Director of Elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice that it will file a petition against an Electoral Commission (EC) official who publicly stated that he was a sympathizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Isaac Darko, a Municipal Electoral Officer for Nandom, disclosed over the weekend while presiding over the NPP primary in the Nandom Constituency that he was a member of the party.



In his opening remarks in a video widely shared on social media, Darko introduced his Returning Officer and two deputies before adding: “Myself, I am Mr. Isaac Akoto Darko, I am the municipal electoral officer for Nandom.



“I have enjoyed my stay so far working with all of you and thanks for your cooperation all the time. For a moment, as a referee, when I picked the microphone I was tempted to say kukuruduu but as a referee, you know, I have to play by the rules, so I pretend,” he stated while laughing.



The incumbent MP Ambrose Dery was subsequently announced as the NPP candidate for the 2024 election via popular acclamation because he run uncontested.



According to Dr. Omane Boamah, the NDC’s Campaign Director, the party will in addition to the petition, take up the matter with the EC boss.



He made this known in a Facebook post with the video of the controversial remarks.

"Impunity! Despicable! I have directed that a formal petition be presented to the Upper West Regional Director of the Electoral Commission for the toughest disciplinary action to be taken against this NPP man pretending as an EC official. Simultaneously, we will take the matter up with the Chairperson of the EC in Accra.



"We will not sit unconcerned as the NPP destroys the economy and the livelihoods of Ghanaians and still hopes to win elections 2024 because of their reliance on SOME biased EC officials.



"As announced by Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, our party has resumed attendance at IPAC meetings.



"Thus, Fifi and I will represent the best interest of the NDC and Ghana tomorrow at 10 am at the IPAC meeting," his post concluded.







NDC top shots angry at biased EC official

Several top NPP officials have expressed misgivings about what they say is open bias on the part of the EC official, among them Dr. Omane Boamah, the NDC’s Campaign Director, aide to former president John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari and South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor.



The EC has yet to formally comment on the video.



See the viral video below:





Full video of the Nandom Municipal Electoral Officer saying he nearly shouted “kukrudu” when NPP delegates gathered to celebrate with Hon. Ambruce Dery after he went unopposed in the primaries. pic.twitter.com/rf8Yh0D9Kn — Mr Jibriel (@MrJibriel) January 28, 2024

This Municipal Director of the EC declared his NPP affiliation.



How do you trust him to activate the BVD machines to prevent multiple voting even within his catchment area if voters decide to vote from one polling station to another polling station? #indelibleinkmuststay pic.twitter.com/INqh9NNwjP — Dr. Omane Boamah (@eomaneboamah) January 28, 2024

By their own deeds we shall know them! Utterly shameful and disgraceful to say the least! https://t.co/yKcedLiJv8 — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) January 28, 2024

This man is supposed to be a non-partisan Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission in Nandom. Just listen to him in this video & let me hear your comments pic.twitter.com/x7tJtlUcvV — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 28, 2024

This particular EC official at Nandom is NOT FIT for purpose. How many of his kind do we have across the country? pic.twitter.com/A3RhauX4R6 — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) January 28, 2024

