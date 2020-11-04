NDC fires 18 members for going independent

NDC has sacked 18 of its members

Some eighteen persons who previously prided themselves as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have lost their membership following their decision to contest the December 7 elections as independent candidates.

The NDC announced in a statement on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 that it has revoked the membership of the eighteen persons who are contesting parliamentary seats in various parts of the country.



The party added that all members of the party who endorsed the nomination forms of the sacked members have also been fired with immediate effect.



The dismissal was also extended to any NDC member who is seen to be campaigning or even sympathizing with the independent candidates.



“The National Democratic Congress wishes to bring to the attention of all party members, sympathizers and the public that the following members who sought for and obtained nomination from the Electoral Commission to contest the upcoming parliamentary election as Independent Candidates have forfeited their membership of the party.



“It must also be noted that all party members who endorsed your nomination form, campaigned for you or who openly associate themselves with your campaign activities are equally in breach of the above provisions and therefore, suffer the same punishment as the independent candidates,” part of the statement reads.

The party demanded of the sacked persons to as a matter of urgency submit all party properties in their possession to the constituency secretaries.



“They must handover all party property in their possession to their respective constituency secretariats, and they must cease forthwith in using party paraphernalia and the name of the flag bearer in all their campaigns,” it further added.



The axing of the eighteen persons follows a similar move by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which has also chosen to disown every member of the party who is standing independent in the upcoming elections.



The threat to sack them worked as some members abandoned their decision to go independent however the incumbent Member of Parliament for Fomena is unrepentant in his bid to stand as an independent candidate after losing the primaries.



Despite pressures from leading NPP figures like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Kennedy Agyapong, Andrew Amoako Asiamah is hell bent on going independent.