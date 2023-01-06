NDC flagbearer hopeful Kojo Bonsu and new NDC national executives visit national mosque for thanksgiving

Kojo Bonsu (in gold coloured overall) with some new NDC national executives

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

National Democratic Congress flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, was spotted with the newly elected National Executive at the National Mosque for thanksgiving today, Friday, January 6, 2023.

It will be recalled that the NDC had a successful national election last month where delegates voted for their choices for the various positions.



The national executive members that were present at the mosque were led by Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and General Secretary Fifi Kwetey.



General Secretary of the NDC Fifi Kwetey in his address said their visit is mainly to give thanks to Allah for guiding them before during and after the National elections.



On his part Chairman General Asiedu Nketia noted that the NDC before the National elections started by asking for Allah’s blessings and guidance throughout the party's activities and thankfully all activities have been executed successfully by the will of Allah and that is why they have come for thanksgiving.



He urged that there should be continuous prayers as they prepare for other activities ahead of the general elections to rescue power from the sitting government the New Patriotic Party. He also used the occasion to thank everyone on behalf of former President John Mahama and the Council of Elders of the party.

Chairman Asiedu Nketia donated GHC 5,000 to the National Chief Imam and some other cash to the chiefs and elders of the mosque.



Meanwhile, NDC Flagbearer hopeful Kojo Bonsu who has begun his campaign with a lot of giant billboards and posters around the country was among the members of the NDC who visited the mosque.







In an interview with the media, Kojo Bonsu said he believes is it good to thank Allah for a very successful event and that the party has done the right thing.



He also asked that Allah grants him success in the upcoming NDC Presidential elections and his plans for the party and Ghana.