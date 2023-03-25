NDC flagbearship race: Volta delegate group backs Duffuour

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Duffour

Source: Komrade Agbe Delanyo

A coalition of concern branch executives in the Volta Region have endorsed the candidacy of former Governor of Bank of Ghana Dr. Kwabena Duffuour as the next National Democratic Congress's Presidential Candidate, describing him as the right person to lead the NDC as a "force multiplier" at a critical moment for Ghana's economy.

In a press conference, Volta Regional grassroot delegates of NDC supported the business leader's candidacy indicating that the former Finance Minister candidacy is gaining ground in the region.



According to a statement by group Coordinator, Komrade Agbe Delanyo, he said,



“A true social democrat, Duffuour has extensive experience working in economic sector. Importantly, as a leader with a deep appreciation, he intuitively understands that, economic growth can only be sustained if People and Resources thrive together, not apart”.

He added that Dr. Duffuour understands Ghana's economy better and as former leader of Bank of Ghana, provides him as a force multiplier by setting the correct agenda and catalysing action across governments, the private sector, multilateral development agencies, civil society, and philanthropies to achieve developmental goals of our country.



“He is the right person to lead Ghana at this critical moment we therefore entreat all delegates to vote for Dr Kwabena Duffuour massively,” the statement from concern branch executives of diverse backgrounds said.