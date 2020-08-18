Politics

NDC gives GH¢2,000 to picketing hygiene students who were dispersed by police

The agitated graduates stormed the Ministry on Monday over unpaid allowances

The Minority in Parliament has given a sum of GH¢2,000 to the leadership of the School of Hygiene after they were prevented from picketing the Sanitation Ministry.

The agitated graduates stormed the Ministry on Monday over unpaid allowances but were dispersed by the Police.



The students set up camp at the Ministry as early as 3:00 am, bringing along mattresses, food items and cooking utensils.



There was, however, a confrontation with the Police after they refused to vacate the Ministry until their demands were met.



“The police started beating us after the Chief Director asked them to move us from the Ministry,” one of the students said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.



“They are just beating us mercilessly. Is that how we live in this country just because we are demanding what is due us? They just call the police to beat us up.”

The NDC MP for Ningo Prampram Sam Nartey George said the party stands with the aggrieved students.



He further condemned the alleged assault of the students, before disclosing that the Minority Caucus will give them GH¢2,000 to transport them back to their campuses.



“As a minority caucus in parliament, we are going to be providing you a token amount of GH¢2,000. The NDC minority in parliament stands with you and we echo the words of our flag bearer and running mate,” Sam George said.



“This money is supposed to help you get back to your campuses or to places where you have come from. We will continue to fight in parliament to ensure that what is due you is paid you.”



This is the second time in the space of two weeks that students of the School of Hygiene are picketing the Sanitation Ministry over unpaid allowances.

