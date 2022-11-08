NDC government will abolish 1D1F, it's nothing but a slogan - Tamale Central MP

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has said one of the Akufo-Addo-led initiatives - One District One Factory (1D1F) - will be scrapped if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the 1D1F initiative has not served its purpose since its inception.



Speaking on TV3's Key Points programme on November 5, 2022, the former Deputy Trade and Industry Minister described the 1D1F policy as a slogan for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"1D1F is nothing but a slogan...the 1D1F is something that when the NDC takes over we will throw out. The way it is in this form is not helping,” the Tamale Central MP stated.



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has in recent times noted that the government's One District One Factory (1D1F) will soon industrialize the local economy.



He pointed out that many factories would be established across the country under the 1D1F initiative.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2022 State of the Nations Address in parliament announced that 106 out of 278 factories were operational under 1D1F.

He said 148 factories were under construction while 24 were at the mobilization stage.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:











ESA/BOG