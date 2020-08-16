Politics

NDC govt would’ve contained coronavirus within 21 days in Ghana – Dr Anaba

Dr. Thomas Anaba

A former medical director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), Dr. Thomas Anaba, believes a National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration would have managed the coronavirus pandemic far better than the current New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr. Anaba, who is a staunch member of the opposition party, said the NDC would have established a well-equipped and robust diagnostic centers in all districts by now to effectively contain the spread of the Covid-19.



Speaking in an interview with the DailyMailGH.com, Dr. Anaba berated the Nana Addo-led New Patriotic Party’s approach in fighting the viral disease, noting that when given the nod, an NDC government will holistically and scientifically fight the dreaded disease.



“We will set up robust centers in every district, well equipped contact tracing teams to ensure that all those that we suspect, identify, take their sample immediately, test them, get the results within 24 hours, isolate those who are positive and I tell you, within 21 days, Ghana will be free from Covid-19,” Dr. Anaba emphasised to DailyMailGH.com.



He rebuked the government over what he described as “using a political approach instead of a scientific and data based management to fight covid-19”.

He stressed that government instead of letting the system to work, is rather interested in controlling the testing and release of numbers. He also lamented that the districts are not resourced enough to combat the coronavirus.



Anaba, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Tamale-based Habana Hospital, asserted that the NPP government doesn’t have the people of Ghana at heart, hence the “lazy approach in fighting covid-19”. He therefore raised concerns that government’s decision to abandon contact tracing will escalate the number of infections.



“After 10 days, ordinary people who don’t present signs and symptoms are discharged to go home. But that isn’t the case with NPP gurus – the health minister, Osafo Marfo and the president himself was tested before he was discharged. But the ordinary Ghanaian is asked to go home untested,” Dr. Anaba pointed out.



Ghana’s coronavirus cases stand at 42,063 infections, 39, 993 recoveries, 1,839 active cases and 231 deaths.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.