NDC grassroots urge Nii Armah Ashietey to accept to contest National Chairmanship position

Nii Armah Ashietey

It is becoming increasingly clear that the NDC will embark on a massive drive to reorganize the party’s leadership with many calling for the head of the party Chairman following a seemingly disappointing reign as Chairman of the party.

Last week, there were reports that some NDC bigwigs and party rank and file were calling for the former Greater Accra Regional Minister and MP for Klottey Korle to consider running for the position of party chairman when the party opens the contest for the election of National Executives.



The grassroots supporters of the party from key regions the five Northern regions, Volta, Oti, Central, Western, Western North, and Bono are urging him to accept their proposal and challenge for the party’s National chairmanship position.

They believe Nii Armah Ashietey has the knowledge and experience to lead the party in this critical time having worked in various positions in government under the NDC three former presidents, Late Flt Lt J.J Rawlings, Late John Evans Atta-Mills and former President John Dramani Mahama he can be the unifier the party needs and can competently position the party for victory in 2024 and beyond.



In a related development, Nii Armah Ashietey in an interview with happyghana.com expressed his appreciation to the party faithful for the trust shown in him but was quick to state that he had not taken a decision on the calls being made at the moment. He said the party currently has leadership and should be given all the support they need to deliver on the mandate given them by the party delegates.