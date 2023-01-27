NDC group condemns storming of party office, burning of tyres by some Asawase NDC members

Omar Harris is convener for the group

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Some concerned members of the NDC in the Asawase constituency of the Ashanti region have condemned the recent storming of party office and burning of tyres by some Asawase party supporters of the NDC party to protest the new reshuffle of the minority caucus in parliament.

According to the concerned members it was very unfortunate for such incident to happen.



They however commended the regional police command for their quick intervention that led to the salvage of the situation and its likelihood of further occurrences.



They said the unfortunate act which was conducted by some group was not done in the interest of the entire party members of Asawase.



Setting the record straight, Omar Harris, convener for the group and Regional Communication Member of the NDC further called on the NEC to still look into some pressing matters in the Asawase constituency since there is still no unity.



According to him, some group of persons who usually tag themselves in series of press conferences as members of the Asawase constituency executive committee do not reflect their tag in reality. He said, most of the group's non-official press conferences bring the name of the Asawase constituency NDC into disrepute.

"We want the leadership to know that there are still some problems within the Asawase NDC. We said it but they told us there was no problem. We now want to state on record that there is a problem we need to solve. How can you call for a press conference, tag it as a confab held by the NDC Asawase executive without inviting some leaders of the party but about one or two executives who are known to be working in the interest of someone?



"You tag a press conference as an executive committee press conference without inviting key persons such as the chairman, the women organiser, deputy youth organiser and most of the other executive members?



"You finish press conference in the name of the Asawase constituency NDC, sadly storm regional party office to burn tyres without the knowledge of the constituency chairman and many other executives," he said.



He reacted and further disclosed that the recent press conference held by some Asawase NDC group members, to protest the minority reshuffle in parliament was not done in the interest of the entire Asawase NDC party despite it being tagged as confab held by the executive members of the Asawase NDC.



He said it was time the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party led by Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, look into the arising from the Asawase constituency of the NDC party before things got worse.