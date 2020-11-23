NDC had nothing to show in Northern Region after 8 years - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to list the projects they undertook in the Northern Region in their 8-year tenure.

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and people of Nkanchina, where he commissioned a community health training college, Dr. Bawumia noted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a trustworthy party that delivers on its promises.



Day Two of the Vice President’s visit took him to the Kpandai, Wulensi and Bimbilla constituencies with his first port of call being the Kpandai Constituency.



While in the Kpandai Constituency, Dr Bawumia commissioned the Nkanchina community health training college and an ultramodern NPP office constructed by the MP, Matthew Yindam.



He later held a durbar of the chiefs and people of Kpandai.



Dr. Bawumia challenged the NDC to mention projects in Kpandai that will warrant a need for the people to vote for them.



He indicated that there is a huge difference between the NPP and NDC on whose policies benefit the masses.

“When the NDC tells you to vote for them, ask them what legacy they have in the region after their 8 years with all the SADA money because they have nothing to show.”



From Kpandai, Dr. Bawumia went to Wulensi, where he commissioned a police post at Lugni, before proceeding to Bimbilla.



He held a durbar of the chiefs and elders of Bimbilla and reechoed the social intervention programmes and projects by the NPP in the Constituency.



He appealed to the people of the three constituencies to vote the NPP parliamentary candidates.



He is expected to end his 3-day tour of the Region on Monday, November 23 after visiting Tolon, Kumbungu and Savelugu.