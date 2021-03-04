NDC had the majority in parliament but EC officials changed it - Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has reiterated the party’s position that they had the majority of seats in parliament.

He accused some officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) of twisting the parliamentary election results to favour the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He made this allegation in his address to the nation after the Supreme Court dismissed his petition to challenge the results of the presidential election.



He said,"In the parliamentary elections, clearly, the NDC won the majority of seats. However, through devious manipulations and connivance by officials of the Electoral Commission, a number of these seats were illegal declared for the NPP. In some instances, the manipulation was so glaring and clear that a simple intervention by the leadership of the Electoral Commission, as has been done by previous Commissioners, could have addressed the issues and righted the wrongs in order to make court actions completely unnecessary."



On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, John Dramani Mahama said the NDC’s analysis of the results show that his party has won the majority of seats in Parliament.

In a press conference, the NDC flagbearer said, “We thank the electorate for giving us a working majority in parliament; 140 seats in Parliament, which is a majority and no attempt should be made to subvert that.



“I’ve looked at the results we’ve collated so far and I’m excited, I’m happy with the results. We won in 10 regions out of 16 and the Ghanaian people have expressed confidence in us,” Mr. Mahama said.



