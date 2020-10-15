NDC has appointed lawyers to constituencies to defend ‘criminals’ - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has revealed the National Democratic Congress has elected party lawyers in every constituency to defend individuals he alleges have been recruited to confuse on Election Day.

According to him, there is a deliberate attempt by the NDC to create some chaos on the day of elections because they have the information they (NDC) are losing the elections.



Speaking on NET2TV, the MP added “so the NDC has a bad intention ahead of the December 7 polls. They have distributed the trained individuals to Ashaiman, Kasoa, Asawase, and Tamale. They recruited some of them are from Tamale. And they are going to disturb the process.”

“The attack will start from Ashanti region, so the NPP should look out for this; they have a lawyer in every constituency who is going in to defend anybody going to create chaos on that day in every constituency. They claim their flagbearer is from the Central Region so losing in that region will be embarrassing so they are planning to create confusion. But they have made a mistake by creating awareness,” he said.