NDC has chosen a strong team of skilled propagandists - Paul Amaning

Communication Team Member of the NPP, Paul Amaning

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A communicator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Amaning, has insisted that Ghana’s largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has chosen a group of propagandists as its leaders.

Paul Amaning believes the NDC will choose propaganda as their strategy for the 2024 election.



According to him, propaganda and lies have been the trademark of the largest opposition party in Ghana.



“Our record will always be superior to the record of the NDC. The NDC is very good at propaganda. They are specialized in that, but the only way to counter the propaganda is with facts and data. They are very afraid of facts and data. This coming election in 2024 is going to be fought at the local level, it is not going to be fought in Accra, so you know the projects, the NDC cannot sit in Accra and lie about projects when you are in your regions and districts can tell the people what we have done. When you do that, they can go and check and the NDC cannot come back with propaganda. We have to be proactive and tell the people, ”Paul Amaning told Accra-based Movement.

He added “we all remember when former President John Mahama said when it comes to violence, NDC comes from a revolutionary background and nobody can beat them to it, that is exactly what they exhibited during their internal elections to elect party executives.



He said sarcastically that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot beat the NDC when it comes to spreading lies, falsehood, and propaganda on national issues.