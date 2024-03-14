NDC has no plan to fly drones on election day – NDC Deputy Director of Elections

NDC Deputy Director of Elections, Mahdi Jebril

Deputy Director of Elections for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jebril says the party has never haboured any plan to deploy drones to monitor the general elections on December 7, 2024.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore had indicated that the deployment of drones forms part of the party’s efforts to secure two million votes in this year’s elections.



Mr Moore said the aim is to strengthen the NDC’s monitoring systems to prevent potential rigging, adding that preparations were well underway to commence the training of constituency executives on how to use the drones to monitor ground activities.



But the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC) Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has expressed concern over the NDC’s intended plan, emphasising that such a move would constitute an invasion of voters’ electoral privacy and a breach of security protocols, and thus, it will not be allowed.

Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM, the NDC Deputy Director of Elections, Mahdi Jibril, said Mr. Ashie Moore’s intended plan to fly drones on election day is not backed by the party, insisting the NDC has no such plan.



According to him, the NDC as a law-abiding party, will not do anything to mar the success of the next general election.



”The party has no such plan to fly drones on election day, the NDC as a political party, will frown at a plan to fly drones in any community across the country on election day. The NDC does not back such a move because it will not help strengthen and further develop our electoral process as a country. We the NDC have committed to doing only things that will ensure a credible election, whatever will bring confusion, we’ll not support that. I reiterate that as a party there’s no plan to do anything that will mar the success of the 2024 elections,” he told show host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah.