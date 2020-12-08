NDC has no proper system for collating results – NPP fires back

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hit hard at the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for claiming that they are winning majority seats in Parliament in the December 7 elections.

General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu said at a press conference Tuesday dawn that the NDC has no proper system for collating election results, hence they are churning out inaccurate results.



His comments come on the heels of claims by the Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, that his party has managed to snatch 36 constituencies from the NPP in the 2020 elections.



He said this while addressing a press conference at 12:00am Tuesday, December 8. Mr Afriyie Ankrah noted that the NDC is winning the presidential elections, hence all supporters must be vigilant as counting continues.

The former Ministry of Youth and Sports said any other results contrary to what he has put out should not be taken seriously.



But John Boadu said: “They have no proper system of collation. They rely on fake results. They need to take Ghanaians seriously and check their facts before they speak.



“It is obvious from the results collated so far that the NPP will still maintain a majority in Parliament.”