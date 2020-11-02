NDC has set dangerous precedent sidelining constituency chairman – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has described as a "dangerous precedent" the decision by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to suspend its Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman, Ahmed Tahiru for reporting his National Vice Chairman to the police.

The suspension follows Tahiru's claim that the NDC National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare, supplied military grade weapons to some youth to cause mayhem in the upcoming December 7 polls.



Tahiru reported the matter to the police and handed over two guns, an AK-47 and a pump-action gun he claimed Alhaji Sinare allegedly gave to cause mayhem.



The Accra Region Police command is looking into the matter after inviting Alhaji Sinare to assist with investigations.



Commenting on the issue on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Enam Hadzide considered the decision as a major indictment on the main opposition.

He explained that the decision of the NDC to suspend the Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman create a certain impression that the party is in support of Alhaji Said Sinare's conduct even before the police concludes its investigations.



He stressed that the NDC is painting in the minds of Ghanaians by their decision to indefinitely suspend its Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman that its members have no right to report one of their own to the police for plotting to commit a crime against the state.



“So, if you are in a political party and you see that someone is committing a crime, in the mind of the NDC, because you are in the same party, the person should condone or cover up for the one who intends to commit the crime against the state.



“…if you see that one big man in the party has stolen from the state, per the reasoning of the NDC now, if you are a party member, you have no right to report the case to the police; you have to rather cover up or go silent on the case. This is dangerous precedence the NDC has set in the party”, he observed.