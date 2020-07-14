NDC have proven track record of providing leadership – Mahama

Click to read all about coronavirus →
John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that his party has a proven record of leadership.
Addressing a meeting of his campaign team over the weekend in Accra, the former president said this is the time the country needs a pragmatic leader in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is missing.
Mr Mahama added: ”In times of adversity the NDC has showed leadership”
He expressed his gratitude to the national executives as well as members and supporters of the party for supporting his nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate for this year’s presidential election.
