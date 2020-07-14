Politics

NDC have proven track record of providing leadership – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said that his party has a proven record of leadership.

Addressing a meeting of his campaign team over the weekend in Accra, the former president said this is the time the country needs a pragmatic leader in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is missing.



Mr Mahama added: ”In times of adversity the NDC has showed leadership”

He expressed his gratitude to the national executives as well as members and supporters of the party for supporting his nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate for this year’s presidential election.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.