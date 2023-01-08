NDC holds Thanksgiving Service for successful Congress

NDC flag

The leadership of the opposition NDC will today, January 8, 2023, visit the Perez Chapel for a Thanksgiving Service following the party’s successful congress some weeks ago.

The event will come off this morning at exactly 9 am at the Church’s auditorium located at Dzorwulu near PBC in Accra.



The party’s new National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary Fifi Kwetey and the national executives among others will be in attendance.



The leadership and members of the NDC converged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to elect national executive officers after months of campaign by aspirants.

The 10th National Delegates Congress saw the election of Mr Asiedu Nketiah who managed to snatch the chairmanship from Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo following a landslide victory that shocked political watchers.



The General Secretary position, which was contested by three stalwarts, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, saw Mr Kwetey winning that contest.