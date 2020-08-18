NDC inaugurates Anyaa Sowutuom campaign team

Politics

The swearing in of campaign team

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency has inaugurated its campaign team for the upcoming December general elections.

Their mandate is to ensure that the party wins both the presidential and parliamentary seat for the party in the polls slated for December 7.



The constituency campaign team includes; Kwesi Arhin Jnr- Chairman, Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, Parliamentary candidate, Theophilus Squire, Vice Chairman, Mawuli Kofi Kpodo, Communications Officer, Edem Attachie-Asamoah, Secretary, Karim Abdul Aziz, Organiser, Vincent Yengbe, Youth Organiser, Dorcas Ofosu, Women Organiser, Sarah Attipoe,Treasurer and Haruna Musa, Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



The rest are, Mamudu Amadu, a former constituency Chairman and Chairman of Council of Elders, Irene Edem Mensah, former Parliamentary candidate , Ibrahim Babangida, former Parliamentary candidate, Ransford Lamptey, former Organiser, Aristo Aryee, former Municipal Chief Executive, Michael Acquah, assembly member, Sedina Tamakloe- Attionu, former Parliamentary candidate and Chief Executive office at the Microfinance and Small Loans Center, Adams Benyin Mustapha, Director of Elections, William Asare Akuffo, Director of Research, and other members.



Swearing in the campaign team members, the Greater Accra Regional Communications Officer of the party, Mr. Jerry Johnson entreated them to value team work and unity in order to achieve their goal.



He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has failed Ghanaians, hence the need to campaign effectively to vote the NPP out of power.



Mr. Johnson asked the people to vote for the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency and the Presidential Candidate of the Party, John Mahama during the upcoming election.

He also asked the team to embark on house-to-house campaign to win more floating voters for the Party during the December 7 election.



“Be proactive and work together as a team to rebrand to be attractive to the broad spectrum of the electorate in the constituency,” Mr. Johnson advised.



The Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, said the ruling NPP government has indulged in so much corruption, mentioning contracts for sale at Public Procurement Authority (PPA) under the Minister for Procurement, PDS fraudulent deal, DVLA sells Ghc10 first aid kit for Ghc100, Special Development Ministry blows Ghc800k on website, Asuogyaman DCE buys Ghc1,850 printer for Ghc16,000, and over 600,000 litres of BOST contaminated fuel disappears to buttress his point.



He asked that the NPP be rejected in the December polls and called on the people to vote him as parliamentary candidate and John Mahama to be the next president of the country.



The Constituency Chairman, Mr. Kwasi Arhin Jnr called on party sympathizers to support the campaign team.



He pledged the members' commitment to work assiduously towards winning more floating voters into the party to enable the NDC to win the parliamentary seat and re-capture power on December 7.

Mr Arhin Jnr advised them to explain the party’s achievement, policies and programmes to the electorate to disabuse their minds of any negative propaganda of their political opponents.



Chairman of the Council of Elders, Alhaji Mamudu Amadu advised the youth to exercise restraint and tolerate opposing views to promote peace in the society.



He entreated the party supporters and sympathizers to rally behind the campaign team towards retraining the seat.



He charged them to do away with petty squabbles and rather work as a united front towards winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections to better the lot of the people.

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

