NDC instigated Akufo-Addo's boo in the Eastern region - DCE of Asene Manso Akroso

Alex Incoom, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Asene Manso Akroso in the Eastern Region, has accused the opposition NDC of masterminding the alleged jeers and catcalls against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the incident was irrational, unfair and leathery.



Speaking on Onua FM, Saturday, October 22, the DCE labelled the act as propaganda and a strategy by the NDC to downplay the achievements of President Akufo-Addo.



“We know the names and political background of those who instigated the act. They are all NDC members, even the one who shot the video is an NDC woman organizer aspirant in Asene and they did so only to disgrace and disrupt Nana Addo’s tour.



“This is not perpetrated by well-meaning Ghanaians who are not happy with the prevailing economic situation in Ghana, it is a scheme by the NDC to mobilize people to boo the President only to woo the public against the achievement of Nana Addo,” Alex Incoom insisted.



He said President Akufo-Addo received a rousing welcome during the tour and entreated the general public to discredit the purported video.

Incoom explained further that it was the convoy of the soldiers that was hooted at and not that of the president.



Watch how Akufo-Addo was booed in the Eastern region







PEN