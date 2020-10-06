NDC is blind - NPP's Anyaa Sowutuom PC

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ‘blind’.

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi said the only thing that could heal the blindness is when they lose the 2020 election.



The medical practitioner made the observation in an interview on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Monday.



The NPP candidate was reacting to concerns that the NPP has ruled the constituency ever since it was split from the Weija Gbawe Constituency, yet no development has been seen in the area.



“The NDC is blind and the only thing that would clear the blindness is when they lose in December elections,” he explained.



Dr. Adomako Kissi said “if your governance policies are bad, it puts the citizens into bad health”.

He said the Constituency does not have a district hospital so he would champion the cause for one, should he win.



“We don’t have one. We don’t have district hospital and that will also bring employment if we get one”.



He added that the drainage system is bad and as such flooding is rampant anytime it rains.



“Flooding is also rampant as a result every raining season, there is flooding and I will fight to stop it.”



Roads

He explained that “government has awarded about 110 acres of roads and we shall ensure that more is given to us. MP does not construct roads but I will lobby for that”.



Employment



He said “we need a job clinic for the constituency. We gain knowledge when we attend school but we are not taught how to look for a job. We need to know the language of every profession”.



Dr. Adomako Kissi said “there is the need for career development that would teach them on how to choose a career for themselves”.