NDC is coming back to power and we won’t turn our backs on you – Mahama

John Mahama has been touring some areas around the country

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence in the return of his party; the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Sending a rather emphatic message to enthusiasts during a campaign tour at Domeabra Obom in Accra, John Mahama said the constituents have over time showed commitment to the NDC by voting for them any time there is an election.



In view of this, he said, the party has taken note of this and will not fail to develop the constituency when they win back power.



In the former President’s words;



“You can be so sure that your own party – the NDC, Insha Allah! Is coming to office and when we come to office, we are not going to turn our backs on you.



“You’ve always stood firmly behind NDC, and that is why when we also come into office, anytime we are sharing development, we make sure that you get your fair share,” he added.

Mr. Mahama also recounted previous projects the NDC has undertaken in the constituency in time past to reassure the people of Domeabra Obom of the party’s commitment to develop the area.



“I remember when I was vice president, to Professor John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory, there was a rainstorm that took away the still bridge that crosses the river there and it cut the constituency in half, you couldn’t go this way, you couldn’t go that way.



“And so we made our minds that as soon as we get the opportunity we will put a bridge. We put a temporary bridge and when we were doing the Kasoa Interchange, we added this bridge, and a new bridge was built,” he noted.



Adding, “And we also added the bituminization of this road from Kasoa all the way to Amasaman. Today I passed on it, the road has not been maintained, it has deteriorated so badly and that is a very important road, not only to Domeabra-Obom but to Kasoa in the Central Region and also to Amasaman in our neighbouring constituency and it is a good link between the Cape coast Highway and the Accra-Kumasi highway and I know that there are some interior roads here that need to be done.”