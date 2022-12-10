NDC is going through a crisis – Obiri Boahen

The former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NDC), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said that he is saddened by the happenings in the largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Obiri Boahen said that the fact that the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, has decided to challenge the current National Chairman of the party means that there is serious trouble in the party.



Speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the former NPP general secretary added that the problems the NDC is facing will take years to resolve.



“NDC as a party, in all honesty, is going through a crisis. And some of us foresaw this crisis. When you have the General Secretary, who has been in his position for 17 years, going to contest the current Chairman, there would be a problem for the party.



“And this problem cannot be resolved today or even in the next 10 years,” Obiri Boahen said in Twi.



Obiri Boahen also said that the problems the NDC is facing will affect their fortunes in the upcoming election to the benefit of the NPP.

“This NDC chairmanship crisis for me as the president of the global movement for the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, if my candidate wins the primaries, it will be to my benefit,” he added.



Meanwhile, the party's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022. The election for the youth and women organiser positions is, however, slated for Saturday, December 10.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, and Deputy National Organiser, as well as the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, the National Women's Organiser and Deputy, the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and the National Youth Organiser and Deputy.



The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.

IB/BOG