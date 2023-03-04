NDC is in opposition because ‘stubborn’ Mahama didn't take advice – Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Yaw Boateng Gyan has stated that but for the obdurate character of former President John Dramani Mahama, the party would not have lost power.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM following the launch of Mr Mahama’s campaign for the NDC flagbearership, the former national organiser said the party’s failure to hold on to power is largely due to Mr Mahama’s posture of not listening to advice.



“I heard you talking to my nephew Felix Ofosu Kwakye (aide to former president) and he said former President Mahama is not stubborn. Well, sometime ago he was very stubborn because back then he would not listen to the elders around him which included us, as executives. If he had listened to our advice, we would not be in opposition today,” he said.



Mr Mahama, former Mayor of Kumasi; Kojo Bonsu, a businessman based in the United Kingdom – Ernest Kobea and former Finance Minister – Dr Kwabena Duffour whom Mr Boateng Gyan has thrown his support behind, have all filed to contest for the NDC’s flagbearership.



According to Yaw Boateng Gyan, Mr Mahama cannot be the best candidate for the NDC going into the 2024 presidential election due to his performance record.



He said while the former president is quick to tout his infrastructure record, Ghana currently needs a leader that is economically inclined to deal with its challenges hence hi support for the former finance minister.

The former national organiser however said he was impressed with the former president’s admission of fault during his administration between 2012 and 2017.







Listen to his interview below:



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







GA/SARA